MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi govt launches month-long campaign to reduce vehicular emissions

To reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government kickstarted the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, which will end on November 18.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
(Representational image)

(Representational image)

The Delhi government kicked off its month-long ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign across 100 crossings in the city on October 18 to reduce vehicular emissions.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to extend their support to make this fight against pollution a success. Vehicular emissions and dust are significant contributors to the air pollution of any city, the minister said.

“To reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has started a ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign from today (Monday). Data by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people follow the exercise of switching off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent,” Rai said.

“This is a public campaign. We all will have to fight together to beat pollution. I appeal to the public to follow the campaign,” he added. Rai said pollution levels were within safe limits in September. The spike in pollution levels in winters is due to the change in weather and the cases of stubble burning in neighbouring States, the Delhi environment minister added.

“We cannot do anything about stubble burning in neighbouring States. So, our effort is to reduce vehicular and dust pollution in Delhi through the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign and anti-dust drives,” he said.

Close

Related stories

Rai said that he had a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav which was attended by environment ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan as well.

“We had raised our concerns about stubble burning in the meeting. The other state governments did not shoulder their responsibilities properly and that’s why stubble burning is happening,” Rai alleged. The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will continue for a month till November 18.

As many as 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign. According to officials, these civil defence volunteers will hand out pamphlets carrying information on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s three appeals to the public.

To help fight the pollution in Delhi, Kejriwal had last week appealed to the people to actively participate in the campaign, avoid using their cars at least one day a week, and report any case of violation of pollution norms on the Green Delhi app.
PTI
Tags: #Air pollution #Delhi #pollution #vehicular pollution
first published: Oct 18, 2021 08:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.