English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi govt extends liquor licenses under new policy for 2 months

    In two separate orders, the department stated that the licensees under different categories can pay a pro rata fee for the extended period.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Delhi government’s excise department has extended the licenses of liquor wholesalers and establishments such as bars and restaurants under a new policy for two months, in view of disruption caused by the third Covid wave and subsequent lockdown.

    In two separate orders, the department stated that the licensees under different categories can pay a pro rata fee for the extended period.

    Under the new excise policy, licenses were issued for different categories of wholesale and retail liquor sale for the financial year 2021-22.

    The licenses required renewal after end of the fiscal on March 31.

    "It has been decided by the competent authority to extend the excise policy 2021-22 for a period of two months up to May 31, 2022 for all existing L-15, L-16, L-17, L-19, L-20, L-21, L-28 and L-38 on payment of pro rata license fee on or before March 15…,” the department said in its orders.

    Close

    Related stories

    Liquor stores as well as bars and restaurants serving alcohol were forced to shut down due to the Covid third wave in Delhi, and restrictions imposed around mid-January.

    As the situation improved, liquor stores were opened, while bars and restaurants resumed operations with half seating capacity.

    "The extension will help licensees to recover their losses due to impact on their business by Covid and restrictions imposed due to it,” an excise department official said.

    The new excise policy of the Delhi government kicked in November last year with the opening of retail liquor vends. Under the new policy, the government has issued 849 licences for liquor stores across the city.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Excise department #Delhi liquor policy #Excise Department #Excise Policy #India
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 10:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.