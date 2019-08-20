Delhi govt evacuates over 10,000 people as Yamuna’s water level continues to rise

The Yamuna River in New Delhi continued to swell on August 20 and was flowing above the danger level.

The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am on August 20. On August 19, the water level had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water level is likely to rise further with 1.43 lakh cusec water being discharged from the Hathni Kund barrage by Haryana on the evening of August 19.

The river flows through six districts of Delhi where low-lying areas are prone to flooding.

Evacuation

Over 10,000 people residing in low-lying areas along the river were evacuated by the Delhi government. This was started as a precautionary measure when the water level started rising towards the danger mark on August 19.

People living in the floodplain have been moved to over 22,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies at safer locations.

The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.

Authorities have shut the Old Iron Yamuna Bridge for vehicular and rail traffic.

In case of an emergency related to this evacuation, people can contact the two control room phone numbers put out by the Delhi government -- 21210849 and 22421656.

According to a report by Zee News, 13 drones have been deployed to keep an eye on the situation there.

In 1978, the water had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres. This had caused a devastating flood in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Situation in India’s northern states

Rains in India’s northern states have claimed at least 38 lives and triggered landslides that left hundreds of people in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh stranded and several areas in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu flooded.

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters carried dramatic rescue operations in Jammu and Karnal districts on August 19, and the administration was on alert in parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Although the rainfall had subsided across the region on August 19, rivers in several parts of the region remained in spate.