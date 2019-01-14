App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt directs schools to ensure 220 working days in academic year

The directions were issued to heads of all state-run and private schools by the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to maintain a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year for upper primary classes.

The directions were issued to heads of all state-run and private schools by the government.

"All the head of schools are directed to adhere to the provision laid down in the Right to Education Act (RTE) in respect of mandatory 220 working days in an academic year for upper primary classes," the Directorate of Education said in a communication to school principals.

"It is the responsibility of the respective school managements to ensure that the schools under their control must observe the minimum working days and holidays in the academic calendar are approved beforehand," it added.

The school heads have also been asked to furnish an undertaking to the education department that the directive will be complied with.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #education #India

