Delhi govt declares public holiday from Sept 8-10 over G20 summit

Delhi CM Kejriwal clears proposal to declare holidays.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 22 approved the proposal to declare public holidays from September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital.

As per the decision approved by the chief minister, all schools in the city, along with offices of the Delhi government and the municipal corporations will remain shut for the three-day period.

"The file on the police proposal was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Delhi chief minister for his approval. After the chief minister's approval, it would be sent for the LG's nod," an official told news agency PTI.

On August 18, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

India, which assumed presidency of the G20 or the group of 20 largest economies, will host the summit on September 9 and 10. The main venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit, that is to be attended by top world leaders including US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, will be the recently inaugurated convention complex at Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the summit, the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been directed to frame a contingency plan to deal with possible waterlogging in case of heavy rain in the city, the LG office said in a statement earlier this month. Several parts of Delhi, including those close to the venue of the Summit, faced flooding last month due to rains and the overflowing Yamuna river.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on April 18 said Delhi was "neglected for a long time" but is now being decked up, not just for the G20 Summit, but for any such events in the future.

Asked about the preparations ahead of the G20 Summit, the LG said the city is being cleaned, spruced up and beautified. "Several fountains and sculptures are being installed, as you all must have seen. Delhi which was neglected for a long time, is being decked up not just for G20, but any such events...for which Delhi is prepared," Saxena was quoted as saying.

