Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt carried out drone survey in unauthorised colony: Union minister

During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was in the process of preparing the Master Plan 2041 for Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has carried out a drone survey in an unauthorised colony and is exploring the possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on December 12.

"Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had informed in January, 2019, that they have got a drone survey done of one unauthorised colony, namely Vikas Vihar, and are exploring possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies in Delhi by using drone-based survey," Puri said.

The minister said 'land' and 'colonisation' were state subjects.

Therefore, he added, it was up to the respective state governments to decide about the process and use of technology, including drone technology, for purposes like checking unauthorised colonies, prevent illegal construction and demarcation of areas.

Puri said the DDA was in the process of preparing Master Plan 2041 for Delhi.

As a part of this process, the DDA intended to undertake a detailed aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone-captured geographic information system (GIS) mapping of existing land use and building use in the city. The DDA has invited request for proposal (RFP) in this regard, he said.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

