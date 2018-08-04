App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt asks all principal secys, secys to furnish details of contractual employees

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to expedite several proposals, including regularisation of contractual employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has asked all principal secretaries and secretaries to furnish details of contractual employees hired by their respective departments directly and also outsourced staff engaged through contractors. The Labour department has written to the head of departments providing performa for furnishing information.

"The Labour department has asked HODs to provide details of contractual employees, including their name, designation and monthly wages.

"Apart from this, they have been asked to also furnish details of outsourced employees engaged through contractors," an official of the department said.

"You (HODs) are requested to ensure that the required information in the prescribed format is sent to Labour department on email labjlc2.delhi@nic.inand also through hard copy latest by August 6," the department said in its written communication to principal secretaries and secretaries.

On April 5 this year, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had directed the department's principal secretary and the director of local bodies to issue instructions to the three municipal commissioners to regularise the services of contractual sanitation workers of the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

It had come a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution asking the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC to make the sanitation workers permanent.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 11:45 am

tags #AAP #Delhi #India

