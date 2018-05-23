App
May 23, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt asks 575 pvt schools to refund excess fees charged

The Delhi government has directed 575 private schools in the city to refund the excess fees charged by them citing implementation of the 6th pay commission recommendations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has directed 575 private schools in the city to refund the excess fees charged by them citing implementation of the 6th pay commission recommendations. The government has also directed the schools to refund the excess fees charged -- between June 2016 to January 2018 -- with 9 per cent interest.

The directive by the AAP dispensation comes following the report of a comiittee constituted by the Delhi High Court for examining the records of private schools in respect of implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission recommendations.

The panel has audited 1169 schools in the city so far.

"The commiittee has identified 575 schools in its report to refund excess fees charged by these schools with 9 per cent interest. The schools are directed to refund the fees within 7 days and ensure disbursal of pending payment of salaries if any," an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

"Non-compliance with the order shall be viewed seriously and action shall be taken against errant schools under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973," it added.

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

