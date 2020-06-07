App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for patients from national capital: Kejriwal

While malls, restaurants and religious places will open in the city in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as the Delhi government might need to convert them into hospitals in coming time, he said.

PTI
File image
File image

Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday but hospitals, except those run by the Centre, here will only treat patients from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

While malls, restaurants and religious places will open in the city in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as the Delhi government might need to convert them into hospitals in coming time, he said.

"Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said at an online press conference.

Close

He said if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be provided treatment at private hospitals.

related news

"Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment," the chief minister said.

"The borders of Delhi with UP and Haryana will open from tomorrow. Malls, restaurants and religious places will open too following the central government's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as we might need them to convert them into hospitals in the coming time," he added.

The central government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi government to withdraw ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from June 10

Delhi government to withdraw ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from June 10

#JusticeforEmployees | Upcoming SC judgement make employees hopeful amid IT layoffs

#JusticeforEmployees | Upcoming SC judgement make employees hopeful amid IT layoffs

Coronavirus cases in India: Dharavi records lowest count in six weeks

Coronavirus cases in India: Dharavi records lowest count in six weeks

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.