172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-govt-allows-reopening-of-cinemas-theatres-with-50-seating-capacity-from-october-15-5935331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt allows reopening of cinemas, theatres with 50% seating capacity from October 15

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 15 and they will have to follow all guidelines issued by the central government.

PTI
File image
File image

The Delhi government on October 7 permitted reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), such establishments will remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

The DDMA also allowed all weekly markets to function with immediate effect. Until now, only two such markets were being allowed in every municipal zone every day.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 15 and they will have to follow all guidelines issued by the central government. The coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown was first announced from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Arvind Kerjiwal #coronavirus #Delhi #Delhi Disaster Management Authority #Reopening India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.