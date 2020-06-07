App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi government to withdraw ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from June 10

The Delhi government had earlier imposed a 'Special Corona Fee' on the maximum retail price of liquor bottles as it looked to earn additional revenue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to withdraw the '70 percent Special Corona Fee' imposed in the national capital, an official said.

However, the government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor to 25 percent from 20 percent, the official added.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Close

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed in May on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor bottles as the government looked to earn additional revenue, having been hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

related news

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal announced on June 7 that Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will reopen from June 8. However, hospitals, except those run by the Centre, will only treat patients from the national capital.

While malls, restaurants and religious places set to open in Delhi in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as these might have to be converted into hospitals in the future, Kejriwal said.

"Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said in a televised address.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

