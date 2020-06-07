Delhi government to withdraw ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from June 10

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to withdraw the '70 percent Special Corona Fee' imposed in the national capital, an official said.

However, the government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor to 25 percent from 20 percent, the official added.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed in May on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor bottles as the government looked to earn additional revenue, having been hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal announced on June 7 that Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will reopen from June 8. However, hospitals, except those run by the Centre, will only treat patients from the national capital.

While malls, restaurants and religious places set to open in Delhi in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as these might have to be converted into hospitals in the future, Kejriwal said.

"Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said in a televised address.

(With inputs from PTI)