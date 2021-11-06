Delhi government to extend free ration scheme by six months: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Representative image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on November 6 that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is extending its free ration scheme by six months.

Arvind Kejriwal said: “The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for six months.”



महंगाई बहुत ज़्यादा हो गई है। आम आदमी को दो वक्त की रोटी भी मुश्किल हो रही है। कोरोना की वजह से कई बेरोज़गार हो गए

प्रधानमंत्री जी, ग़रीबों को मुफ़्त राशन देने की इस योजना को कृपया छः महीने और बढ़ाया जाए दिल्ली सरकार अपनी फ़्री राशन योजना छः महीने के लिए बढ़ा रही है। https://t.co/rF3TC7bRaM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 6, 2021

Citing inflation, the Delhi CM tweeted: The common man is finding it difficult to earn themselves two square meals a day. Many are still unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

He then went on to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the free ration scheme by another six months to help the poor.

His announcement came a day after the Central government announced that it has no proposal to extend the distribution of free ration via the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30 in view of recovery in the economy and good disposal of food grains in the open market under OMSS policy.

OMSS stands for Open Market Sale Scheme.

The PMGKAY was announced in March 2020 to ameliorate distress caused by COVID-19. Initially, the scheme launched for the April-June 2020 period but later was further extended till November 30.

Under PMGKAY, the Centre has been supplying free ration to 80 crore ration card holders identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The free ration is given over and above the subsidised grains distributed to them via ration shops.