HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government to call meeting of RWA, market associations to discuss modalities of installing CCTV cameras

A six-member committee, constituted by Baijal in May, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source had said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government will soon call a meeting of all resident welfare associations and market associations to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said.

The move comes a day after Kejriwal claimed that a panel set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal has recommended "mandatory permission from police" to install CCTV cameras.

"Delhi government will soon call a meeting of all RWA (resident welfare associations and market associations in Delhi to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a tweet yesterday, the chief minister claimed that mandatory provisions for installation of CCTV cameras would increase bribery.

"What will police see before giving CCTV license? On what basis will police give license? It will only increase bribery. Its a huge blow to women safety becoz all existing cameras in Del will have to be removed till they obtain license n all new CCTVs will have to wait for license (sic)," Kejriwal had said.

A six-member committee, constituted by Baijal in May, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source had said.

The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, was in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 11:41 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

