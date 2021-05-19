Delhi government sets up panel for distribution of Mucormycosis treatment drug Amphotericin B
The expert committee will be headed by Pulmonologist Dr M K Daga. It will also include Dr Manisha Aggarwal, Dr S Anuradha and Dr Ravi Mehar from Maulana Azad Medical College.
May 19, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
In lieu of rising cases of Mucormycosis, the Delhi government has formed a new panel that will look into monitoring the availability as well as hoarding of Amphotericin B, the drug used as a cure for this disease.
This four-member technical expert committee (TEC) will look to prevent the indiscriminate use of this drug and establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution for it.
What is the process now?
All hospitals that need Amphotericin B to treat patients will now be required to apply to this panel. This expert panel will scrutinise every application and facilitate rapid decision making “as time is of the essence in such cases”, an order issued by the health department reads.
Earlier today, Rajasthan classified Mucormycosis as an epidemic. A notification issued by Rajasthan's Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora read: "Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020."
According to the Union Health Ministry, it is being detected in COVID-19 patients who are recovering and have recovered.
Uncontrolled diabetes and a weak immune system are some factors that increase the risk of black fungus in COVID-19 patients.