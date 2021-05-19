Delhi government sets up panel for distribution of Mucormycosis treatment drug Amphotericin B

In lieu of rising cases of Mucormycosis, the Delhi government has formed a new panel that will look into monitoring the availability as well as hoarding of Amphotericin B, the drug used as a cure for this disease.

This four-member technical expert committee (TEC) will look to prevent the indiscriminate use of this drug and establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution for it.

The expert committee will be headed by Pulmonologist Dr M K Daga. It will also include Dr Manisha Aggarwal, Dr S Anuradha and Dr Ravi Mehar from Maulana Azad Medical College.

All hospitals that need Amphotericin B to treat patients will now be required to apply to this panel. This expert panel will scrutinise every application and facilitate rapid decision making “as time is of the essence in such cases”, an order issued by the health department reads.

Earlier today, Rajasthan classified Mucormycosis as an epidemic. A notification issued by Rajasthan's Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora read: "Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: AIIMS working on guidelines for Mucormycosis treatment: Report

According to the Union Health Ministry, it is being detected in COVID-19 patients who are recovering and have recovered.

Uncontrolled diabetes and a weak immune system are some factors that increase the risk of black fungus in COVID-19 patients.