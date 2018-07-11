App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government seeks legal department's view on doorstep delivery of ration scheme

According to an official, the Food department referred the scheme to the Law department seeking its view on whether the scheme can be implemented without clearance from the Centre because it comes under the provision of National Food Safety Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Food department of Delhi government has sent the file concerning doorstep delivery of ration scheme to the Law department seeking its suggestion on the proposal, amid confrontation between the AAP dispensation and LG office on the matter.

According to an official, the Food department referred the scheme to the Law department seeking its view on whether the scheme can be implemented without clearance from the Centre because it comes under the provision of National Food Safety Act.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged it showed the "complicity" of the officers and Lt Governor.

"This news clearly shows the complicity of the officer and the Lt Governor. It is evident that the officers are being asked to stop working," he tweeted.

Last week, Kejriwal had approved the doorstep delivery of rations scheme saying he overruled "all objections" over it by the Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

He had also directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

Baijal had objected to the ambitious proposal and asked the AAP dispensation to consult the Centre before executing it.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 08:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.