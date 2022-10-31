English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi government resends file on 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign to L-G

    The month-long 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign aims at encouraging drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    The Delhi government has resent the file of its 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign to Lt Governor V K Saxena for consideration, sources said on Monday.

    The move comes days after the L-G asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the campaign, questioning the effectiveness of such an "ad-hoc" measure as Delhi reels under high air pollution levels.

    The month-long 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign aims at encouraging drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

    "We have resent the file for L-G's consideration. The government has sent ample amount of evidence that highlight the favourable results of the campaign. Similar campaigns have been run across 40 cities in the country.

    "Even America and London have run such campaigns. According to CRRI, only 20 per cent commuters turn off the ignition at the traffic signal but it was found that during the campaign, 80 per cent people tuned off the ignition at a signal," a source said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

    Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Saturday said the Delhi government will answer all questions raised by the L-G on the campaign and resubmit the file for his approval.

    He had also accused the L-G of doing politics over an issue concerning the lives of the residents of Delhi.

    The LG had highlighted that the "outcome" of the previous campaigns were not reflected in the proposal and there is no impact assessment report provided to support the effectiveness of the earlier campaigns in improving air quality in the city.
    PTI
    Tags: #'Red Light On #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #Delhi government #Delhi LG #Gaadi Off' #Gopal Rai #V K Saxena
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.