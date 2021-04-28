Delhi government now means Lieutenant Governor, Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 notified: This is what it means

File image: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal shares a light moment with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on August 9, 2018 (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 28 said that it had appointed April 27, 2021 as the date for provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 to come into force.

Thus, the ‘government’ in Delhi now refers to the Lieutenant Governor. This formally makes the elected government of Delhi a subsidiary of the Lt. Governor’s Office. The elected government will now have to seek the opinion of the Lt. Governor for any executive action.

The Amendment was widely criticised by the Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that it would take away power from the elected government in the National Capital Territory. The Centre said the move was to establish structural clarity.

The amendment had been cleared by Parliament in March.

Context

In its verdict in July 2018, the Supreme Court held that the Lt. Governor’s concurrence was not required in NCT of Delhi on issues other than police, public order and land. The bench of then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan also said that the decisions of Delhi’s Council of Ministers will have to be communicated to the Lt. Governor.

This verdict provided relief for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government which had been embroiled in a tussle with the Lt. Governor and the Centre over governance and policy decisions.