App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government issues SOP to rescue bonded labourers

An official of the labour department said that the move will ensure better coordination between different departments in rescuing the bonded labours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all the authorities concerned for rescue and financial assistance of bonded labourers.

According to the SOP, the information received by the district magistrates or sub-divisional magistrates pertaining to bonded labourers, must be kept strictly confidential and the rescue should be done within 24 to 48 hours.

"The rescue must be done in a manner that assures all victims of their safety and dignity.

"Representatives from various departments involved, particularly the police department, must be present on the ground at the time of rescue," it stated.

related news

The Delhi government's revenue department has issued the SOP which also states that the rescued victims should be separated from the accused and he or she should be taken to the DM or SDM offices.

It also stated that the authorities concerned should also provide financial assistance to the rescued victims.

An official of the labour department said that the move will ensure better coordination between different departments in rescuing the bonded labours.

"On the basis of the preliminary inquiry and information recorded, the DM/SDM must make a prime-facie finding/report as to whether the case is one of bonded labour or not and pass an order recording the same within 24 hours.

It also stated that the DM or SDM will ensure that the victims, who do not have any identification, are assisted with applying for an Aadhaar card within 48 hours of the rescue and the same are received as soon as possible.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #bonded labourers #Current Affairs #Delhi government #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.