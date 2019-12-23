App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to next of kin of those killed in Kirari fire

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

"I got to know that 9 people have died. One by burn injuries while the eight died due to suffocation. Three are injured and admitted to the hospital. We have given the order of the SDM investigation.

Close

"Rs 10 lakh compensation for the every deceased while the government will bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh," Jain said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 am. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi government #India #Kirari fire

