Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government announces around three-fold hike in margin money for ration dealers

It includes rice and wheat distributed by ration dealers under the National Food Security Act, 2013, apart from sugar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Delhi government has announced nearly three-fold increase in the margin money for ration dealers in the national capital from March for distribution of food items through manual mode.

Following this, ration dealers will get Rs two per kg as margin money in place of the existing 70 paisa per kg from March, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said on February 16.

The announcement by the minister comes following a Cabinet approval to his department's proposal for hiking the margin money from existing Rs 70 per quintal to Rs 200 per quintal to the ration dealers for distribution of food items through manual mode.

It includes rice and wheat distributed by ration dealers under the National Food Security Act, 2013, apart from sugar. The ration dealers will get the benefit of enhanced margin money from March, 2019, an official statement said.

related news

The Delhi Ration Dealers Association had been demanding for a long time that the margin money for manual distribution of food grains be increased in order to enable them run fair price shops in a sustainable and viable manner.

Hussain said the decision to increase the margin money has been taken by the government keeping in mind various factors including daily wages of fair price shop holders, storage cost, shortage incurred during retail distribution, electricity charges and reasonable commission and profit.

Due consideration has also been given by the Delhi government towards the cost of owning or hiring a space for fair price shops in various parts of the national capital and the payment of wages by the owners as applicable to skilled worker, he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the decision to increase margin money will bring relief and succour to the ration dealers.

They will work with renewed vigour and enthusiasm in distributing due ration to the beneficiaries, the statement said.

Hussain also said the decision will also help in curbing unlawful practices, such as as black marketing, diversion, siphoning off rations by certain vested interests.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.