MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi government allows schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18

The circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) also specified that schools only outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

After being shut for almost 10 months, the Delhi government on January 13 allowed all schools to call back students of classes 10 and 12 to their campus starting  January 18. The students are being called back now for pre-board preparation and practical work.

However, the option of attending school is completely on the parents and schools have been asked to only call students with the consent of their parents.

Schools in the national capital have been shut since March 2020 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) also specified that schools only outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen and students, teachers, and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend.

The schools have been asked not to hold any assembly and physical outdoor activities. The principals have been asked to guide children not to share books, copies, and stationery items. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi Govt #schools reopen
first published: Jan 13, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.