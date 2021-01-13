Delhi government allows schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18

Representational image

After being shut for almost 10 months, the Delhi government on January 13 allowed all schools to call back students of classes 10 and 12 to their campus starting January 18. The students are being called back now for pre-board preparation and practical work.

However, the option of attending school is completely on the parents and schools have been asked to only call students with the consent of their parents.

Schools in the national capital have been shut since March 2020 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) also specified that schools only outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen and students, teachers, and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend.

The schools have been asked not to hold any assembly and physical outdoor activities. The principals have been asked to guide children not to share books, copies, and stationery items.