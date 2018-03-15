Delhi government aiming to set up 1,000 'Mohalla clinics': Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that the AAP government was working towards achieving its target of setting up 1,000 'Mohalla Clinics' in the national capital for providing healthcare facilities to people.

Jain, who also holds portfolios of Public Works Department, industries, home and urban development, said that as of now, 164 mohalla clinics have been set up in the national capital.

Speaking at the 'Dilli Aaj Tak Entrepreneurs Conference' here, Jain said, "In the health sector, revolutionary changes have been made in the last three years. We have set up 164 mohalla clinics as of now and preparation is on for a total of 1,000 mohalla clinics."

He said that in the first year of setting up of mohalla clinics, around three crore patients had got treatment done, while in the second year, around four crore patients were treated, which shows that "people's faith" has increased on such a health facility.

"We are expecting that around 4.5 crore patients will get treatment at mohalla clinics," he said.

The health minister claimed that Delhi has become the first state of the country where free medicines are being given to patients in the government-run hospitals.