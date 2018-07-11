Delhi girls school booked for locking up 16 nursery students for non-payment of fees

As many as 16 nursery students were allegedly confined in the basement of their private school in Delhi and were forced to sit there for five hours because of a delay in payment of fees.

According to a report by The Hindu, the Delhi Police have registered a case of cruelty to children and illegal confinement against the management of the concerned institution -- Rabea Girls Public School.

The incident occurred on Monday and came to light when the parents of the confined children went to pick them up after school at noon. The children had been locked in by their teachers at 7 am.

The irate parents then called the police and complained that their children had been wrongfully confined by the school's management. In the complaint, the parents said that the girls were forced to sit on the floor in hot and humid conditions.

The parents also alleged that the school administration had locked up their children for non-payment of fees, despite the fees having been paid.

They reportedly claimed that they had paid the fees on time, but that the school administration refused to accept it even when they produced a receipt for the fees paid.

Delhi Police have assured that they are looking for the person responsible for the incident.

In addition to this, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has set up an enquiry team comprising two of the Commission's "ablest officers", which will visit the school on Wednesday.



Inquiry team comprises of Ms. Ranjana Prasad (@RanjanaPrasad8 ) and Mr. Roop Vimal (@roopsvimal ), two of the ablest officers of Child Rights Commission. https://t.co/hdRTl0TGUj

— Anurag Kundu (@AnuragKunduAK) July 10, 2018

The announcement was made on Twitter by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu, who added that there was "zero tolerance of violation of dignity of children".

When asked about the incident, a school teacher told the paper that according to the rules, the school fees should be deposited by the 30th of every month.

In case the fees are not paid, the student will not be allowed to attend the classes, the teacher said.

The teacher admitted that there was some "confusion over fee submission” as they were "not informed by the school administration", adding that the confusion took place because "some parents have not submitted a 'teacher copy' to the school" and that the matter will be "clarified with the accounts section".