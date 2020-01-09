Delhi gangrape case: Convict Vinay Sharma files curative petition before Supreme Court

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Delhi gangrape case, filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court on January 9, news agency ANI has reported.

On January 7, a Delhi court ordered to hang the four convicts in the sensational 2012 gang rape and murder case on January 22. The convicts -- Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta -- will be hanged at 7 am in Tihar jail.

Two days after the verdict, Vinay filed a curative petition, which grants a right grant a right to a second review of the judgment of the apex court.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.