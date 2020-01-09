App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi gangrape case: Convict Vinay Sharma files curative petition before Supreme Court

Two days after the verdict, Vinay filed a curative petition, which grants a right to a second review of the judgment of the apex court

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Delhi gangrape case, filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court on January 9, news agency ANI has reported.

On January 7, a Delhi court ordered to hang the four convicts in the sensational 2012 gang rape and murder case on January 22. The convicts -- Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta -- will be hanged at 7 am in Tihar jail.

Two days after the verdict, Vinay filed a curative petition, which grants a right grant a right to a second review of the judgment of the apex court.

Close

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road.

related news

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

