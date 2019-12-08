Delhi fire tragedy: building owner and his manager arrested

Delhi Police on December 8 arrested building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives.

He was booked by police under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter).

A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, officials told news agency ANI.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, earlier in the day, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of the deceased. The prime minister also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.