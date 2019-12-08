App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi fire tragedy: building owner and his manager arrested

He was booked by police under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police on December 8 arrested building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives.

He was booked by police under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter).

A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, officials told news agency ANI.

Close

The injured have been admitted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

related news

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, earlier in the day, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of the deceased. The prime minister also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 8, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.