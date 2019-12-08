Delhi fire: Death toll in the Anaj Mandi incident rises to 43

The death toll in the fire that broke out on December 8 at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi rose to 43, police told news agency ANI.

A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, officials told the news agency.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the incident spot.

"Prima facie it appears short circuit caused fire," MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police told ANI.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge hospitals, Randhawa added. A forensics team is expected to arrive at the spot soon.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call about the fire was received at around 05.22 am.



The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.

"The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, following reports of the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted saying, "Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals." He also added that he would soon be reaching the site of the incident.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives via a tweet, saying, "Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis."



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter, saying that he was saddened by the news of the massive fire that broke out in the Anaj Mandi area, claiming several lives and leaving many others injured.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)