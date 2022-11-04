Delhi extends power subsidy application deadline to November 15

Representative Image

The Delhi government has extended the last date for submitting the application for power subsidy till November 15.

Those filing their application beyond the extended deadline will have to pay their electricity bill for the month of October, the government said in a statement.

The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set as October 31. Around 35 lakh consumers had applied by that date.

"The last date to register (apply) for free electricity scheme in Delhi has been extended up to November 15. Delhiites who will register till November 15, will continue to get the benefit of the free electricity scheme. So far, 35 lakh families have registered for this," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Many people in Delhi were demanding that the subsidy should be paid to only those who found it difficult to pay their electricity bills. In view of this, the Delhi government had decided that from October 1, only those consumers will get subsidy who applied for it, the statement said.

Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption of up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 percent subsidy.

Applicants who opt-in for the subsidy by November 15 can avail of the benefit from October 1 onwards, the statement added.