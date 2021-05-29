Delhi extends COVID-19 curbs till June 7, relaxes norms for manufacturing, construction sectors

Lockdown in Delhi (Image: AFP)

The Delhi government has extended the COVID-19-related restrictions till June 7, stated an official order issued on May 29. The norms have been partially relaxed for construction and manufacturing sectors.

"Operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas and construction activities within their worksites shall be allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period," the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated.

The lockdown in the national capital was earlier scheduled to end on May 31. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stated that the restrictions would be "gradually lifted" as the number of COVID-19 cases have begun to sharply dip.

The test positivity rate in the national capital hovers below 1.5 percent - drastically lower than around 25 percent positivity being reported when the lockdown came into effect on April 19.

While construction and manufacturing activities have been permitted with few riders, the movement of individuals for non-essential purposes will remain barred.

The DDMA order stated that the movement of individuals would be allowed only for "essential activities". The restrictions will continue till "5 am on June 7 or further orders which is earlier", it added.

As per the last update issued by the Delhi health department, less than 1,000 daily cases were reported in the national capital.

Out of the 80,473 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, only 956 samples were returned as positive. This was the lowest single-day count since March 22, 2021. In the corresponding period, seven deaths due to the disease were reported. The active caseload stood at 13,035 - down from over 95,000 recorded at the peak of the second wave.

"Though the number of COVID-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore, in order to contain the spread of the virus, and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order said.