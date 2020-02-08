App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Feb 08, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Voting ends at 6 pm; outcome of surveys to follow

Live updates for the exit poll results for the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to retain power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. Congress is hoping to make a mark after it failed to win a single seat in 2015. Voting, which is currently on, will be followed by the exit polls. Catch LIVE updates here:

highlights

  • February 08, 2020 05:21 PM IST

    CM Arvind Kejriwal, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and many other political leaders cast their votes in the national capital today.

    Here’s a quick look

  • February 08, 2020 05:14 PM IST

    Congress' Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appealed people to vote, Twitter spat broke out between CM Arvind Kejriwal and BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, and more.

    Here are the key updates from Delhi, as the national capital votes in the Assembly election

  • February 08, 2020 05:06 PM IST

    Voting will end at 6.00 pm across all constituencies. Around 44.5 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5.00 pm.

    For the latest updates from polling, follow our other LIVE blog

  • February 08, 2020 04:18 PM IST

    Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Date, time, when and where to watch exit poll results

    And, for the latest news, views and updates on the Delhi election, click here

  • February 08, 2020 04:17 PM IST

    Quick political lowdown

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in the national capital amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which is in power at the Centre.

    The Indian National Congress which governed Delhi for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013 is hoping to make a mark after having failed to win a single seat in 2015.

    There are many other smaller parties and Independents in contention.

  • February 08, 2020 04:16 PM IST

    The Magic Number

    With a total of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, the majority mark or the ‘magic number’ to form the government is 36.

  • February 08, 2020 04:16 PM IST

    With the counting of votes in the national capital scheduled to happen on February 11, exit polls are the only piece of information available to voters in Delhi and people across the country to know who is likely to win the election.

  • February 08, 2020 04:14 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (EC) has banned any exit poll from being released till 6.30 pm on February 8.

  • February 08, 2020 04:14 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the 2020 Delhi Assembly election. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from the exit poll results, that will be put out shortly.

