Delhi Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Voting ends at 6 pm; outcome of surveys to follow

Quick political lowdown

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in the national capital amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which is in power at the Centre.

The Indian National Congress which governed Delhi for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013 is hoping to make a mark after having failed to win a single seat in 2015.

There are many other smaller parties and Independents in contention.