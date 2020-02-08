Live now
Feb 08, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Voting ends at 6 pm; outcome of surveys to follow
Live updates for the exit poll results for the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election
While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to retain power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. Congress is hoping to make a mark after it failed to win a single seat in 2015. Voting, which is currently on, will be followed by the exit polls. Catch LIVE updates here:
Exit polls to pour in from 6.30 pm
Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2020
CM Arvind Kejriwal, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and many other political leaders cast their votes in the national capital today.
Congress' Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appealed people to vote, Twitter spat broke out between CM Arvind Kejriwal and BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, and more.
Here are the key updates from Delhi, as the national capital votes in the Assembly election
Voting will end at 6.00 pm across all constituencies. Around 44.5 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5.00 pm.
Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Date, time, when and where to watch exit poll results
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in the national capital amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which is in power at the Centre.
The Indian National Congress which governed Delhi for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013 is hoping to make a mark after having failed to win a single seat in 2015.
There are many other smaller parties and Independents in contention.
The Magic Number
With a total of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, the majority mark or the ‘magic number’ to form the government is 36.
With the counting of votes in the national capital scheduled to happen on February 11, exit polls are the only piece of information available to voters in Delhi and people across the country to know who is likely to win the election.
The Election Commission of India (EC) has banned any exit poll from being released till 6.30 pm on February 8.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the 2020 Delhi Assembly election. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from the exit poll results, that will be put out shortly.