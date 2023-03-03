Delhi excise scam: Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Delhi's former deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, moved a city court on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said.

Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.