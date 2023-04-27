 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet before Delhi court

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

The agency said that the investigation against Sisodia is underway and a final report will be filed on him later.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The supplementary charge sheet, third in the case, is likely to come up for consideration before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Friday.

The ED did not name former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case, in the latest charge sheet.

