Delhi excise scam: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to jail till March 20

A Delhi court on Monday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in excise scam case, after the CBI said it did not require the custody of the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader for now.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier. At the outset, the counsel for CBI submitted before the court the investigative agenchy was not seeking his custody right now which it may do later.

The CBI accused AAP supporters of ’politicising’ the matter.”An application to send the accused to judicial custody has been filed. It is submitted that the CBI custody is no longer required and the same may be sought later, if required. In view of submission made, the accused is sent to JC till March 20,” the court said.

It allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, medicine etc. to jail while directing the Tihar jail authorities to consider his request for being allowed to do Vipassana meditation. The CBI had arrested Sisodia last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.