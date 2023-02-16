 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Excise scam: Court dismisses bail pleas of five accused, cites possibility of evidence tempering

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Sharath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Benoy Babu denied relief

Regarding the role of Vijay Nair, the court observed there was prima facie evidence to show he had emerged as the "sutradhar" (Representative image)

A city court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of five accused in a Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, noting it was not possible to hold they will make no attempt to tamper with the evidence if released.

Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Sharath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Benoy Babu, saying that further investigation, including the role of other persons involved in commission of alleged offences and to trace the complete trail of ill-gotten money, was still pending.

"Keeping in view their (accused) conduct as reflected on record it will not be possible for this court to hold that they will make no attempt to tamper with the evidence of this case in case they are permanently released on bail as serious allegations of tampering with evidence by way of destruction or change of their mobile phones various times have already been made by the ED against them...

"And further even the specific allegations of destruction of digital data have also been levelled against the accused Reddy," the judge said.