 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Excise scam: CBI to question K Kavitha at her residence on December 11

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha for questioning on December 11 at her Hyderabad residence in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday.

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

In response to the first notice issued on December 2, Kavitha had said she went through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

The fresh notice issued by the agency states, "...CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on December 11, 2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of aforesaid (Delhi Excise scam) case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time at your residential address at Hyderabad..." Kavitha, in a statement on Monday, had said she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

"I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she had said.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against seven individuals in connection with the excise scam.