Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

