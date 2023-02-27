English
    Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court

    PTI
    February 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

    The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

    There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

    The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

    The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

    PTI
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 03:25 pm