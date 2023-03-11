 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy probe: Union minister Thakur says Kejriwal 'kingpin', slams BRS leader Kavitha

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:49 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should explain his link to arrested accused Vijay Nair in the alleged excise policy scam there.

Thakur alleged former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who too has been arrested as part of the probe, may be the main accused, but it was Kejriwal who was the "kingpin".

"What is the relation between Arvind Kejriwal and Vijay Nair? Was Nair present when the excise policy was designed? The main accused may be Sisodia but the kingpin is Kejriwal," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader asked.

As per the ED, alleged kickbacks from a liquor cartel was routed to Nair, an AAP functionary who has been arrested in the case.