Delhi excise policy case: ED, CBI arrest two people; fresh case against Sisodia recommended

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

The case, in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siodia is an accused, saw a fresh turn with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recommending registration of a separate case against him for allegedly using a department under the Delhi government for collecting "political intelligence".

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have made one arrest each - a former auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha and a Punjab-based businessman - in cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said here on Wednesday.

The CBI placed Butchibabu Gorantla, former chartered accountant of Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, under arrest on Tuesday night after he was called for questioning to the agency headquarters. The agency claimed that he was evasive and was not cooperating with investigators.

The ED, probing the money laundering charges linked to the matter, arrested Gautam Malhotra, businessman son of former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra, from Punjab. He was taken into custody in the money laundering case of the ED on Tuesday night.