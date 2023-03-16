 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha skips ED summons, asked to appear on March 20

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote to the ED saying it must wait for the outcome of her plea before the Supreme Court challenging the summons and seeking protection from arrest. The apex court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea on March 24.

In her letter, K Kavitha spoke about her first deposition before the ED where she said she "furnished all relevant information and answered all queries to the best of my knowledge, ability and understanding".

BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday skipped the Enforcement Directorate(ED) summons in New Delhi for questioning in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and made a plea to defer the proceedings but it was rejected by the probe agency which asked her to appear on March 20.

Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote to the ED saying it must wait for the outcome of her plea before the Supreme Court challenging the summons and seeking protection from arrest. The apex court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea on March 24.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) leader, who was first questioned in this case by the ED on March 11 and asked to depose again on March 16, sent her "authorised representative" Soma Bharat Kumar, general secretary of the BRS, in the morning with a six-page petition to the investigating officer stating she was skipping the March 16 summons as they explicitly does not require her to appear in person.

"I humbly beseech your good self that the proceedings before the Supreme Court being sacred and sacrosanct, the outcome thereof must be awaited before any further proceedings take place with respect to the subject summons.