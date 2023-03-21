 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha quizzed by ED for 10 hours on day 3, submits phones to agency

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST

Before she entered the agency's office here, Kavitha flashed some mobile phones kept in a transparent sheet, and said she was going to submit them to the ED.

BRS MLC K Kavitha at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on March 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BRS leader K Kavitha Tuesday was quizzed for about 10 hours on the third day of her deposition before the Enforcement Directorate even as she submitted some mobile phones used by her to the agency in connection with the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case.

The MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached the ED office in central Delhi from the Tughlaq Road official residence of her father around 11:30 am and left shortly after 9:40 pm.

The agency took the phones on record. However, sources indicated that they were "wiped clean".