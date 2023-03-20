 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for around 10 hrs on day two

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

Kavitha entered the ED headquarters in central Delhi around 10:30 am, and her questioning and recording of statement began around 11 am and continued till beyond 8:45 pm.

BRS leader K Kavitha was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for around 10 hours on Monday after she appeared before the agency for a second round of questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Dressed in a green saree, Kavitha entered the ED headquarters in central Delhi around 10:30 am, and her questioning and recording of statement began around 11 am and continued till beyond 8:45 pm.

The 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was first questioned in the case on March 11 for around nine hours following which she was summoned again on March 16.  Kavitha had skipped the deposition last week citing her pending plea before the Supreme Court for relief against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in the case.

The federal probe agency rejected her claims and asked her to depose on March 20. The apex court has decided to hear her petition on March 24.