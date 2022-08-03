English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi excise department to issue liquor licences from September 1

    The government had last week extended retail and wholesale licences issued under Excise Policy 2021-22 up to August 31.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    With the Delhi government deciding to revert back to the old excise policy regime, its excise department has also decided to issue wholesale Indian and foreign liquor vend licences from September 1, officials said.

    The government had last week extended retail and wholesale licences issued under Excise Policy 2021-22 up to August 31.

    The old excise regime will kick in from September 1, with government agencies taking back reins of retail liquor shops in the city from private players.

    According to an excise department notice on Tuesday, the fee for wholesale licence for foreign brands of up to five spirits (whisky, rum, gin, brandy, vodka) will be Rs 15 lakh, with Rs 50,000 more for each additional spirit brand.

    A licence fee of Rs 7 lakh will allow up to five foreign brands of wine, beer, alcopop, liqueur, and mixed alcoholic beverages, with Rs 50,000 for additional brands, the document said. Fee for the wholesale licence of Indian whisky and rum of economy brands (MRP up to Rs 140) will be Rs 25 lakh per brand.

    Close

    The licence fee for all other whisky will be Rs 25 lakh. It will be Rs 15 lakh for beer, Rs 12 lakh for rum, gin, and vodka, Rs 8 lakh for brandy, and Rs 2 lakh for wine, alcopop, liqueur, and mixed alcoholic beverages, the department said.

    The wholesale licences will be granted for the financial year 2022-23. Brand registration will go on throughout the year by the excise department, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi Excise department #India #liquor
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.