Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the virus.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.

An official said that Rai, who is also AAP’s Delhi convenor, had met party workers around Diwali.

The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.



शुरुआती लक्षणों के बाद कोरोना टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संर्पक में आए हैं कृपया वो अपना ध्यान रखें और टेस्ट करवा लें।

— Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 26, 2020

In a tweet, Rai said that after initial symptoms, he underwent COVID-19 test and the report has come positive.

The environment minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to undergo test for COVID-19.