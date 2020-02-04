App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: Yogi Adityanath mentions Pakistan 7 times at rally in less than a minute

He stated that Pakistan would never wish well for India and asked the electorate to ponder about why then a minister from the neighbouring country is backing Kejriwal.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhupalpally. (Image: Twitter/myogiadityanath)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhupalpally. (Image: Twitter/myogiadityanath)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Delhi on February 3 to campaign for the Assembly elections, mentioned ‘Pakistan’ seven times in less than a minute during a campaign speech.

Addressing the audience at a Bharatiya Janata Party election rally held in West Delhi, Adityanath said that Pakistan or Pakistani ministers should not be deciding or dictating whom the Delhiites would vote to power.

He said that Pakistan would never wish well for India and asked the electorate to ponder about why then a minister from the neighbouring country is backing Kejriwal.

Close
Adityanath was referring to Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain’s tweet, that said India should defeat “Modi madness” at the February 8 elections in Delhi.

In response, Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal slammed him for rebuking India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that that the election is India’s internal matter and he didn’t need support from “terror sponsors”.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Assembly Polls 2019 #Delhi Assembly Elections 2019 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2019 #Delhi BJP #election campaign #Pakistan #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.