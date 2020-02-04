Delhi Election: Yogi Adityanath mentions Pakistan 7 times at rally in less than a minute



WATCH - UP CM Yogi Adityanath says ‘Pakistan’ 7 times in a span of 45 seconds! This, while campaigning in Delhi’s Vikaspuri.

Isn’t that odd for a state assembly election speech? Pakistan ko itni importance kyu.#DelhiElections href="https://t.co/vTuurCMT1H">pic.twitter.com/vTuurCMT1H — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 3, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Delhi on February 3 to campaign for the Assembly elections, mentioned ‘Pakistan’ seven times in less than a minute during a campaign speech.

Addressing the audience at a Bharatiya Janata Party election rally held in West Delhi, Adityanath said that Pakistan or Pakistani ministers should not be deciding or dictating whom the Delhiites would vote to power.

He said that Pakistan would never wish well for India and asked the electorate to ponder about why then a minister from the neighbouring country is backing Kejriwal.



People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy https://t.co/bBIyOvf5Ee

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2020



नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Adityanath was referring to Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain’s tweet, that said India should defeat “Modi madness” at the February 8 elections in Delhi.In response, Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal slammed him for rebuking India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that that the election is India’s internal matter and he didn’t need support from “terror sponsors”.