Delhi election | Kamal Nath will be ‘dragged by collar’ if he addresses rally, says Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader on January 23 said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be dragged by his collar if he addresses an election rally in the city.

This came as a response to Nath’s name appearing on the Congress’ star campaigners list for the Delhi assembly elections.

Besides Nath, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh as well as Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states — including Capt. Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) -- also figure in the star campaigners’ list.

"We challenge the Congress party that in any case, Nath will not be allowed to address any public rally in any corner of Delhi. We will drag him by his collar and bring him down," Sirsa told news agency ANI.

Sirsa, levelling allegations against Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 Sikh riots in New Delhi, said the Congress had been “promoting the killers of Sikhs.”

“Kamal Nath is also the killer of the 1984 Sikh riots. After much struggle against him, we managed to open his case. Congress repeatedly promoted him, sometimes by giving him a ticket, sometimes by becoming making him a minister (sic)," Sirsa added.

In September 2019, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Union Home Ministry, had decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed.

After the notification became public, Sirsa had said that Nath had allegedly given shelter to five people who were accused in one of the seven cases.

SAD, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Punjab, has decided not to contest the Delhi assembly elections over differences with the saffron party over theirs stands on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier this month, addressing a press conference, Sirsa said during three poll related meetings with the BJP, his party was asked to reconsider its stand on CAA.