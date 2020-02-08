App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: How to check your name on voter list; how to find polling booth

Voting began at 8.00 am and will end across all 70 constituencies at 6.00 pm

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi is heading for polling in a single phase on February 8 to elect a fresh Legislative Assembly. Voting began at 8.00 am and will end across all 70 constituencies at 6.00 pm. Counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election will happen on February 11.

Anyone, whose name appears in the final electoral role (also known as voter list) can cast their ballot.

According to the draft election roll, Delhi had over 1.4 crore eligible voters. Out of these, 11,556 are service voters.

Close

The number of polling stations that will be used by voters across the state is 13,750. This number is 16.8 percent higher than last time.

related news

Here's how you can verify your name on the voter's list:

> To check if your name is on the voter list, visit the official website of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at: ceodelhi.gov.in or the official website of Election Commission of India (EC) at: eci.gov.in

> Find and click on options 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) By Voter's Name' or 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) by Voter ID No' on the home page.

> You will be directed to another web page where you would have to fill in all your details like name, father's name, state, district, Legislative Assembly constituency, age and the captcha code. Click on the ‘Search’ button after filling the details.

> The information presented on the portal will also include the designated polling station for the 2020 Delhi election.

You can also find your polling booth online or via SMS:

> Visit the National Voters' Services Portal: www.nvsp.in

> Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll', enter your details and submit the online form

> To find out your polling booth via SMS, you can send a message to the voter helpline number — 1950.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Election Commission #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.