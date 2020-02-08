Delhi Election: How to check your name on voter list; how to find polling booth

Delhi is heading for polling in a single phase on February 8 to elect a fresh Legislative Assembly. Voting began at 8.00 am and will end across all 70 constituencies at 6.00 pm. Counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election will happen on February 11.

Anyone, whose name appears in the final electoral role (also known as voter list) can cast their ballot.

According to the draft election roll, Delhi had over 1.4 crore eligible voters. Out of these, 11,556 are service voters.

The number of polling stations that will be used by voters across the state is 13,750. This number is 16.8 percent higher than last time.

Here's how you can verify your name on the voter's list:

> To check if your name is on the voter list, visit the official website of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at: ceodelhi.gov.in or the official website of Election Commission of India (EC) at: eci.gov.in

> Find and click on options 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) By Voter's Name' or 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) by Voter ID No' on the home page.

> You will be directed to another web page where you would have to fill in all your details like name, father's name, state, district, Legislative Assembly constituency, age and the captcha code. Click on the ‘Search’ button after filling the details.

> The information presented on the portal will also include the designated polling station for the 2020 Delhi election.

You can also find your polling booth online or via SMS:

> Visit the National Voters' Services Portal: www.nvsp.in

> Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll', enter your details and submit the online form

> To find out your polling booth via SMS, you can send a message to the voter helpline number — 1950.