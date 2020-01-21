Delhi Election: BJP ally Dushyant Chautala backs out from contesting polls

The announcement comes less than a day after a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Shiromani Akali Dal, backed out of the February polls citing differences over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiromani Akali Dal refused to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, Dushyant Chautala of Jan Janayak Party (JJP) has also backed out from the upcoming polls in the National Capital.
The chief of the JJP, who had played a significant role in helping the saffron party retain power in the October elections, recused himself after there was a disagreement over the party symbol.
A tweet posted on January 21, informed that the party is not willing to fight, “on a new symbol at such short notice”.
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए हमने चुनाव आयोग से चाबी या चप्पल का चुनाव चिन्ह दिए जाने का आग्रह किया था, जो किसी अन्य संगठन को दे दिए गए। ऐसे में जननायक जनता पार्टी ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों न लड़ने का फैसला लिया है। @Dchautala
— Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) (@JJPofficial) January 21, 2020
The announcement comes less than a day after a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Shiromani Akali Dal, backed out of the February polls citing differences over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Akalis had also cited differences over seat-sharing and the election symbol as decisive factors behind the move.
The JJP, however, is not opposed to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, reported NDTV. It has, in fact, reiterated the BJP's stance that the law won’t take away anyone’s citizenship.
On January 20, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal had said: “Our stand is clear... the nation can’t be divided over religion. We will prefer not contesting polls rather than changing our stand. The NRC should also not be introduced... the nation belongs to all.”
The BJP will be fighting the February 8 polls from 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. For the other three seats, it is depending on its NDA allies.