Delhi eases lockdown curbs; markets, malls to reopen on odd-even basis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 5 announced that lockdown will continue in Delhi with some relaxation in other activities. "Markets, malls will reopen on an odd-even basis," Kejriwal said.

Private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 percent staff. "Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 percent staff, while group B with 50 percent staff," CM said in a briefing.

Further, Delhi Metro will also resume services with 50 percent capacity.

On preparations for the third wave of COVID-19, Kejriwal said that two genome sequencing labs will be set up for the detection of new variants.

"With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen," he said.

Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi to begin the phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.

The city recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to Delhi government data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)