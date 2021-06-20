Delhi eases COVID-19 restrictions; restaurants, bars, public parks to reopen

(Image: AFP)

The Delhi government on June 20 further eased COVID-19 curbs, allowing bars, public parks and gardens to reopen from June 21. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order said that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.

Restaurants can also reopen with up to 50 percent of seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, said the DDMA, adding that the owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to COVID-19 safety measures and all official guidelines and norms.

Further, public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.

It further stated that market trade associations, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be responsible to ensure that Covid guidelines are being followed in markets, malls, public parks and gardens, residential colonies etc.

Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, it said.

All markets, market complexes, and malls have been permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm, the order said.

"The Covid-19 situation in the National Capital Territory (NCT) has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of COVID-19 patients and the daily positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved. But caution and care has to be maintained for consolidating the whole process of Covid-19 management," the notification further stated.

Delhi has continued the phase-wise unlocking for the last four consecutive weeks after having witnessed over one and half month of strict lockdown due to the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases during April-May.

The national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on June 18, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

These new fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,32,168.