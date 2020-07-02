Delhi directs private labs, diagnostic centres to conduct antibody tests: Report

The Delhi government will provide antibody testing service to essential workers such as medical and security personnel, construction workers, hotel employees and in prisons to keep a check on the COVID-19 situation.

The development comes after the Maharashtra government made a similar move. Delhi has now asked private diagnostic centres and private hospital laboratories to conduct antibody tests as a sero-surveillance tool against the novel coronavirus, officials told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Sero-surveillance is the process of monitoring the presence or absence of specific substances in the blood serum of a population. In this case, those at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 will be regularly tested for potential antibodies.

The move is a measure of caution during the next ‘Unlock’ phase. Corporates, agencies and organisations planning to re-open business will now be allowed to engage private labs to conduct antibody tests to check if any staff have developed immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

This is a part of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) “immunity certificate” plan which would allow asymptomatic individuals to resume usual activities if they show antibodies against COVID-19.